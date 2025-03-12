Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $14.80. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 354,849 shares.

Fanuc Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

