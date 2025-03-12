Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 45,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 586,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Company Profile
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.
