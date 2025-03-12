Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.41. 44,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 30,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

