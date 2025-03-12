Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGS) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.80 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 4,146,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,289,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

