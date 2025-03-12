Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 3,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

