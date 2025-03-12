Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,148,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 314,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

