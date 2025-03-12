Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16. 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Inchcape Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.84.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

