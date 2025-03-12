Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 22,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 388,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Sunrise New Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

