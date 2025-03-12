Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$6.04. 9,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Vitalhub Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

