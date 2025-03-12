Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$250.00 and last traded at C$250.00. 68 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$229.00.

Sofina Société Anonyme Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$230.14.

About Sofina Société Anonyme

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.

