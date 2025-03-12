Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 295,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 96,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

