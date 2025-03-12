James R. Kasinger Sells 2,850 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 1,399,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,949. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.