James R. Kasinger Sells 2,850 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 1,399,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,949. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

