America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Jonathan Z. Buba Acquires 75,000 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Z. Buba purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,684. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $371.30 million, a PE ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
