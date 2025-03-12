America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Jonathan Z. Buba Acquires 75,000 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Z. Buba purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,684. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $371.30 million, a PE ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

