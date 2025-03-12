Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.86 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.56 ($0.60). Approximately 78,156,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 21,937,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).

Assura Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

