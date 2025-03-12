Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,148,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 314,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

