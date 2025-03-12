Inception Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGTA) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 19,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 864% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

