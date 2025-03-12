TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.12. 2,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.77.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

