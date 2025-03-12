Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Price Down 54.5% – Time to Sell?

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 54.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.32. 165,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 30,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.