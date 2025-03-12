Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,890,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 296,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$50.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Further Reading

