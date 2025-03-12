Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.12 ($0.16). Approximately 115,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,039,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.80 million, a PE ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.12.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

