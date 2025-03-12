Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.61. 19,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

The firm has a market cap of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,552,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,461,800.02. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $115,549. Insiders own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

