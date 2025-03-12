American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 1,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

American Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Get American Bank alerts:

American Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.