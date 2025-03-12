Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

