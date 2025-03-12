Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 6,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Senmiao Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $920 billion for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 100.65% and a negative net margin of 81.98%.

Institutional Trading of Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited ( NASDAQ:AIHS Free Report ) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

