Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 96,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 22,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

