Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. 31,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 46,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
