TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 196.60 ($2.55). Approximately 1,650,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,229,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.80 ($2.55).
TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.
About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.
