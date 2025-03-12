United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 16,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

