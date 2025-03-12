A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 445018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.7832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

