Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 4798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Articles

