Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.11.

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,094.15%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

