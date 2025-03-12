Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. 558,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

