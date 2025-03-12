Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 23395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.21.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Featured Stories

