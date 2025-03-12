BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 620659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.79%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

