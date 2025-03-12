BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 620659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2872 dividend. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.79%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
