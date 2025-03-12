Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 50486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Materion Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 9,463.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Materion by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,637 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Materion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.