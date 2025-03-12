Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 7,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

