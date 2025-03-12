Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 7,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- About the Markup Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.