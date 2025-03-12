SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 97390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

