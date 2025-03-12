Chad J. Doellinger Sells 797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CBRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.26. 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.42.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
