inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) CEO Sells $20,106.24 in Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $20,106.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,562.68. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of INTT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,100. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,433,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 148,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 36,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in inTEST by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

