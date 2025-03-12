Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) EVP Kelly E. Garcia Sells 2,104 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

DPZ traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.71. 884,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

