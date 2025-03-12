Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 148.1% increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at $7.56 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.