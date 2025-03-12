Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen Sells 292,931 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samsara Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,627. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after buying an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after acquiring an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Samsara by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

