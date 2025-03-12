Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

RVSDF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 73,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

