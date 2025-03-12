Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NINTF remained flat at C$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

