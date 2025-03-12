Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NINTF remained flat at C$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00.
Ninety One Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ninety One Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.