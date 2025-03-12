Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 94.4%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 13th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,544,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,900. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

