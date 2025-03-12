Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Berry Stock Performance

Berry stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 967,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Berry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.