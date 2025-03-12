Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vericel (VCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2025 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2025 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

2/28/2025 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Vericel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,104. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $466,200 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after buying an additional 501,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

