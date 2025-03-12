Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.40 and last traded at $125.53, with a volume of 217881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

Herc Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Herc by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Herc by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

