Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.