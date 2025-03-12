Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Drops By 93.8%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 10,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.