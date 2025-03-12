Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Drops By 93.8%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 10,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.